Jay Leno and wife Mavis 'doing good' after conservatorship ruling

Jay Leno and wife Mavis have declared they are "doing good" after their conservatorship ruling.



The 74-year-old TV star was granted conservatorship of the estate he shares with his wife last month following her diagnosis with advanced dementia and they appeared in public together again on Tuesday (30.04.24) night when they walked the red carpet at the premiere of new movie 'Unfrosted' in Los Angeles.



Mavis, 77, told Etonline.com: "I feel great."



Jay said of their date night: "Thought I'd come to something fun for a change. Everything is so controversial. Just to come to a funny, silly movie - it's great."



He added of his relationship with Mavis: "Well, we hang out every day. We have a great time. 44 years [married], so we're doing good."



Jay - who has been married to Mavis since 1980 - was granted conservatorship of their joint estate when Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny - who oversaw Britney Spears' high-profile conservatorship battle back in 2021 - agreed a conservatorship of the estate was a "suitable" way forward.



Under the terms of the conservatorship, Jay will continue to manage the community property and finances as he has done previously because it was determined that a conservatorship of Mavis isn't needed.



Ronald Ostrin, Mavis' attorney, acknowledged his client is "receiving excellent care with Mr. Leno", telling the court: "She is very blessed. Having had a mother of my own with dementia, Mrs. Leno is living in the least restrictive environment and being very well taken care of. They have a good plan of strategy."



In January, Jay disclosed in court documents that his wife was dealing with dementia. The court documents read: "Mavis has been progressively losing capacity and orientation to space and time for several years."



The documents added the veteran star is "fully capable of continuing support for Mavis' physical and financial needs, as he has throughout their marriage".