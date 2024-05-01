Britney Spears trying to reach out to her sons: 'They can be cold, but they respond occasionally...'

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Britney Spears tries to get in touch with her sons "at least" once a month.



The 42-year-old pop superstar has become estranged from Sean, 18, and 17-year-old Jayden in recent years but now an insider has claimed that things are getting slightly better after they moved to Hawaii with their dad Kevin Federline and she occasionally gets a response when she reaches out.



A source told Us Weekly: "The boys can be cold, but they respond occasionally. She reaches out at least once a month. Sean Preston and Jayden are at the age where they’re busy with school, friends and trying to adjust to their new life. Plus] they haven’t had a bond with their mom since they were very young."



A second source claimed that Britney - who split from Sam Asghari in 2023 after just over a year of marriage - often talks "wanting to see" her kids and that she makes the matter into a "a topic of daily conversation".



The '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker - who was married to Kevin from 2004 until 2007 - regained control of her multimillion-dollar fortune and other aspects of her life when a conservatorship that had been governed by her immediate family was terminated in 2021 but her ex-husband has had full custody of their kids since the divorce.



Kevin's lawyer Mark Vincent said of the apparent communication: "I do think it’s a positive sign!"



Jayden previously claimed that his mother "struggled" with giving both of her kids attention amid her huge pop career and feels "guilty" that she "treated him better" than his brother.



He told the MailOnline: "I think mom has struggled giving us both attention and showing us equal love and I don’t think she showed enough to Preston and I feel really bad for that.



"We’ve both been through so much pressure in the past that this is our safe place now, to process all the emotional trauma we’ve been through to heal, heal our mental state.



"If I complained, she went after [my brother]. I feel guilty, so I am there for him. Mom has treated me better."