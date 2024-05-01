Melissa McCarthy not offended by Barbra Streisand

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Melissa McCarthy is pleased Barbra Streisand knows who she is.



The 53-year-old actress insisted she has no hard feelings after the veteran entertainer caused a stir when she publicly asked her on Instagram if she had been using weight-loss drug Ozempic, and instead she feels like she has "won the day" by receiving a compliment from the 82-year-old star.



Sharing a short video on Instagram in which she was reading a magazine with a vintage photo of Barbra on the cover, Melissa said: “The takeaway – Barbra Streisand knows I exist, she reached out to me, and she thought I looked good.



“I win the day."



She captioned the post: “@Barbrastreisand fan club members only!!!”



The 'A Star is Born' star had raised eyebrows when she made her comment on a post shared by the 'Bridesmaids' actress which featured her and choreographer Adam Shankman outside the Centre Theatre Group Gala in Los Angeles.



Barbra commented: “Give him my regards did you take Ozempic?”



Following a backlash, the 'You Don't Bring Me Flowers' singer later admitted she had "forgot the world is reading" when she made her comment.



She said on Instagram Stories about her since-deleted post: “I went on Instagram to see the photos we’d posted of the beautiful flowers I’d received for my birthday! Below them was a photo of my friend Melissa McCarthy who I sang with on my ‘Encore’ album.



“She looked fantastic! I just wanted to pay her a compliment. I forgot the world is reading!”



In 2016, Melissa and Barbra teamed up for a duet of ‘Anything You Can Do’, which featured on the Oscar and Grammy-winning singer’s ‘Encore’ album.



In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2023, Melissa said Barbra is “really funny”, adding about what surprised her about the star when they first met: “I think when she opened the door she had leggings on and lunch meat in her hand. And I was like, ‘None of this is what I expected.’”