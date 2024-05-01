236273
235480
Entertainment  

Melissa McCarthy not offended by Barbra Streisand

McCarthy not offended

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 485152

Melissa McCarthy is pleased Barbra Streisand knows who she is.

The 53-year-old actress insisted she has no hard feelings after the veteran entertainer caused a stir when she publicly asked her on Instagram if she had been using weight-loss drug Ozempic, and instead she feels like she has "won the day" by receiving a compliment from the 82-year-old star.

Sharing a short video on Instagram in which she was reading a magazine with a vintage photo of Barbra on the cover, Melissa said: “The takeaway – Barbra Streisand knows I exist, she reached out to me, and she thought I looked good.

“I win the day."

She captioned the post: “@Barbrastreisand fan club members only!!!”

The 'A Star is Born' star had raised eyebrows when she made her comment on a post shared by the 'Bridesmaids' actress which featured her and choreographer Adam Shankman outside the Centre Theatre Group Gala in Los Angeles.

Barbra commented: “Give him my regards did you take Ozempic?”

Following a backlash, the 'You Don't Bring Me Flowers' singer later admitted she had "forgot the world is reading" when she made her comment.

She said on Instagram Stories about her since-deleted post: “I went on Instagram to see the photos we’d posted of the beautiful flowers I’d received for my birthday! Below them was a photo of my friend Melissa McCarthy who I sang with on my ‘Encore’ album.

“She looked fantastic! I just wanted to pay her a compliment. I forgot the world is reading!”

In 2016, Melissa and Barbra teamed up for a duet of ‘Anything You Can Do’, which featured on the Oscar and Grammy-winning singer’s ‘Encore’ album.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2023, Melissa said Barbra is “really funny”, adding about what surprised her about the star when they first met: “I think when she opened the door she had leggings on and lunch meat in her hand. And I was like, ‘None of this is what I expected.’”

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings



TheTango.net
Vanderpump Rules 'to halt filming'

Vanderpump Rules 'to halt filming'

Showbiz | May 01, 2024

Big dog doesn't want to play

Must Watch | May 01, 2024

Banana thief

Must Watch | May 01, 2024

Daily Dose- May 1, 2024

Daily Dose | May 01, 2024

Rachel McAdams receives first Tony nomination

Showbiz | May 01, 2024


235127
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


235440
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada



235421