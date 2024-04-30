236272
Rachel McAdams nominated for best actress Tony Award for 'Mary Jane'

Rachel McAdams has been nominated for a Tony Award for best actress in a play for her role in "Mary Jane."

Hers was one of a handful of nominations announced on "CBS This Morning," with the rest to follow separately.

The Canadian actress earned the nod for her turn in the Amy Herzog-penned play about a single mother in a difficult family situation.

"Mary Jane" is also nominated for best play.

This is McAdams' first Tony nomination.

The awards are set for June 16, and will be hosted by Ariana DeBose.

 

