Mary J. Blige is planning to retire in the next "five or six" years.
The 54-year-old superstar has been in the music business for more than 30 years and even moved into acting but while she is not quite finished, she admitted that she will be ready to quit within the next decade.
She told US TV show 'Extra: "Mary is singing about life. Life... love… being stable and understanding you can have things like love. You can have a good life. "Right now, I’m definitely gonna do some more acting and I’m definitely gonna retire in, like, five or six years. “Right now, I’m still doing what I’m doing but not as often as I was doing it because I don’t have to now."
The 'Family Affair' hitmaker now has a reported net worth of $20 million but reflected on her tough childhood growing up in Yonkers, Y and admitted that while it was a tricky time for her whole family, herself and other musicians like Lady Gaga are made "stronger" by all having similar sorts of experiences.
She said: "It was hard. My mom was a single parent… So if you survive it, you have friends and you have had love. It made us stronger… You can ask any writer from Yonkers — Jadakiss, DMX, Lady Gaga. It’s something about Yonkers that made you strong!"
Earlier this year, Mary - who split from Kendu Isaacs in 2018 after 16 years of marriage - confirmed that she is no longer single but admitted that now she has realised that she is her only true love.
She said: "The glow is the love for Mary J. Blige. I find my real love. And my real love is me and I found it!"
Mary J. Blige reveals retirement plans
Blige eyes retirement
Mary J. Blige is planning to retire in the next "five or six" years.
More Entertainment News
Movie Listings
- Swift grabs top 14 Entertainment - 6:28 am
- Netanyahu vows to invade Gaza - 6:27 am
- Four killed in police pursuitOntario - 6:18 am
- decriminalization pilot staysBC - 6:13 am
- McAdams up for TonyEntertainment - 6:08 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- New Vintage Theatre
- Theatre Kelowna Society
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]