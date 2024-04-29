Taylor Swift 'fired up' to return to tour after latest smash album

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Taylor Swift is feeling "fired up" to return to touring following the success of her album 'The Tortured Poets Department'.



The 34-year-old star wrapped the most recent leg of her 'The Eras' tour in Singapore in March and is taking almost two months off before she returns to the road in May - and she's now revealed she can't wait to get back on stage after her 11th studio album racked up 2.6 million in unit sales.



In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "My mind is blown. I’m completely floored by the love you’ve shown this album.



"2.6 million ARE YOU ACTUALLY SERIOUS?? Thank you for listening, streaming, and welcoming 'Tortured Poets' into your life. Feeling completely overwhelmed.



"I was already so fired up to get back to the tour but you doing THIS?? May 9th can’t come soon enough."



Taylor returns to the road next month as she takes her tour to Europe. Her first show back will be on May 9 in Paris, France and she will go on to play in countries including Sweden, Germany, Austria and the UK over the summer.



During her two months off, Taylor is believed to have been spending quality time at home with her football player boyfriend Travis Kelce.



A source told US Weekly: "[They are] nesting ... They’re focused on rest and recuperation and relaxing at home and having low-key and chill time together. They are enjoying movie nights in her home theatre, catching up on films and shows they’ve missed.



"[They are both having] a break from the buzz of their careers ... They can finally rest and intend on spending quality time together and with friends and family."



Taylor's tour will return to North America later in the year before wrapping in Vancouver, Canada on December 8. She will have played more than 150 shows by the time the tour comes to an end.