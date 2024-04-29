Eva Longoria 'moving to Spain'

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Eva Longoria and her husband Jose Baston are reportedly leaving Los Angeles and moving to Spain.



The couple - who are parents to five-year-old son Santiago - are believed to have put their $20 million mansion in Beverly Hills on the market and started shipping their belongings out to their new home in Marbella.



A source told the Daily Mail newspaper: "They are already shipping their belongings there and this is not something that they will change their mind on.



"They want to raise their son in a place where he will be surrounded by nature and beauty and not be sucked into the whole Hollywood cycle.



"They are moving to their home in Spain full time and are both so excited about it. She has had everything that she wanted in Hollywood."



However, New York Post column PageSix reports the move is just temporary because the 'Desperate Housewives' star will be working in Spain for much of the year.



An insider told the outlet: "She’ll be spending a ton of time there working for the second half of this year."



Eva and Jose bought their six-bedroom house in Marbella last year, and the actress recently admitted she loves spending time there.



She told Hello! magazine: "The first time I came to Marbella, two decades ago, it was love at first sight. I said to myself: 'Some day I'll live here' ...



"It’s my oasis, my paradise. When I’m not here, I work non-stop ... It’s a holiday home and my mother, my sisters and their kids all come. And, of course, a big kitchen.



"In all my homes, I have a kitchen with a huge island, where everyone can sit together and have a glass of wine and nibbles while I cook. I love the kitchen – it’s always the heart of the house. And the one here is the best of all."