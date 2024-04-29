Billie Eilish will bring her massive new world tour to Vancouver this year

Photo: Alexandra Baker Billie Eilish brings her Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour to Vancouver, Canada on Dec. 3, 2024 at Rogers Arena.

Superstar singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has a new album coming out this May and now the award-winning performer has announced a massive world tour kicking off this fall and running nearly a full year, with a stop this December in Vancouver.

Eilish, whose Hit Me Hard and Soft album debuts May 17, will embark on her Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour in September in Quebec before making stops in cities across North America. Wrapping up with a three-show run in Los Angeles in mid-December ending the day before her 23rd birthday, Eilish will resume the tour in February 2025 in Australia before spending time April through July touring Europe.

The Hit Me Hard and Soft tour lands in Vancouver on December 3, 2024 at Rogers Arena.

The Vancouver show is just one of four concerts Eilish will perform in Canada on this tour. In addition to the opening night in Quebec, Eilish plays two shows in Toronto.

Eilish’s forthcoming album was written by Eilish and Finneas, her brother and long-time collaborator, who also produced the album.

The American songwriter and singer has been in the spotlight for nearly a decade after her song "Ocean Eyes" made huge waves. This year, Eilish and her brother won the Academy Award for the song "What Was I Made For?" from the Barbie movie; the win made her the youngest-ever two-time Oscar winner.

Emphasizing her dedication to sustainability, Eilish's new tour features several elements aimed at upping fan participation in eco-friendly initiatives. One simple thing Eilish is asking fans to do is to take public transit to the concert venue to see the show. Another ask is that Eilish's fans opt to wear thriifted clothing rather than shop fast fashion for concert attire. There will also be a water bottle exchange program at the shows.

"Sustainability efforts on this tour will include reducing greenhouse gas pollution, decreasing single-use plastic waste, supporting climate action, and updating concession offerings to promote and encourage plant-based food options," describes promoter Live Nation in a media release.



Tickets will available starting with the American Express® Presale beginning Tuesday, April 30, with additional presales running throughout the week. Any remaining tickets will be available during the general on-sale starting Friday, May 3 on billieeilish.com.

The tour will use Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange for fans who cannot use their tickets.