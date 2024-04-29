236273
234217
Entertainment  

French media: Police summon actor Gérard Depardieu for questioning about sexual assault allegations

Depardieu questioned

The Associated Press - | Story: 484703

French media are reporting that police have summoned actor Gérard Depardieu for questioning about allegations made by two women that he sexually assaulted them on movie sets.

Broadcaster BFMTV and the daily Le Parisien both reported that the 75-year-old actor was called in for police questioning in Paris on Monday.

The Paris police, the Paris prosecutor’s office, Depardieu’s lawyers and a lawyer for one of the alleged victims did not immediately respond to Associated Press emails seeking comment.

BFMTV and Le Parisien reported that the police summons relates to accusations of sexual assault filed by two women who accuse him of groping during filming — one in 2014, the other in 2021.

Depardieu has also been accused by more than a dozen other women of harassing, groping or sexually assaulting them. He was handed preliminary rape and sexual assault charges in 2020 following allegations from actor Charlotte Arnould.

Depardieu denies wrongdoing. In an open letter last October, he said: “I have never, ever abused a woman.”

Depardieu was long seen as a national icon in France. He has been a global ambassador for French film and enjoyed international fame with several roles in Hollywood.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings



TheTango.net
Puppy imitates bunny with the tiniest hops

Puppy imitates bunny with the tiniest hops

Must Watch | April 29, 2024

Daily Dose- April 29, 2024

Daily Dose | April 29, 2024

Britney Spears says there will 'never be justice'

Showbiz | April 29, 2024

Funny pic dump

Galleries | April 28, 2024

Funny prank

Must Watch | April 28, 2024


235916
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
233833


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
234154



235995