Billie Eilish has been "in love with girls for [her] whole life".
The 22-year-old pop star is attracted to both men and women - but it took Billie years to really understand her own sexuality.
The 'Your Power' hitmaker told Rolling Stone magazine: "I’ve been in love with girls for my whole life, but I just didn’t understand."
Billie resents the fact that public figures are often expected to put a "label" on their sexuality.
The Grammy-winning star said: "Nobody should be pressured into being one thing or the other, and I think that there’s a lot of wanting labels all over the place.
"Dude, I’ve known people that don’t know their sexuality, or feel comfortable with it, until they’re in their forties, fifties, sixties.
"It takes a while to find yourself, and I think it’s really unfair, the way that the internet bullies you into talking about who you are and what you are."
Meanwhile, Billie previously revealed that she's constantly battling "impending-doom feelings".
The chart-topping star has enjoyed huge success over recent years, but Billie continues to struggle with her own fame and success.
Asked if she ever wants to hide from the exposure, Billie told Allure magazine: "All the time. But I can do that. That’s the thing about diving into the hurt - I don’t need to do that.
"I’m starting to do better, but I’ve not been doing so great, to be honest. For a while.
"I have impending-doom feelings most of the day. When I think too much about it, how I can never have privacy again, it’s enough to make you want to do all sorts of crazy things. But you have to let it go."
Billie Eilish 'didn't understand' her own sexuality
Took time to understand
Billie Eilish has been "in love with girls for [her] whole life".
More Entertainment News
Movie Listings
- Poll: Convict name changesPoll - 7:30 pm
- Closet clearout taking placeKelowna - 7:00 pm
- Nature fest coming up soonPenticton - 7:00 pm
- Cuoco is 'mom of the year'Entertainment - 6:45 pm
- Took time to understandEntertainment - 6:45 pm
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- New Vintage Theatre
- Theatre Kelowna Society
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]