Billie Eilish 'didn't understand' her own sexuality

Took time to understand

BANG Showbiz

Billie Eilish has been "in love with girls for [her] whole life".

The 22-year-old pop star is attracted to both men and women - but it took Billie years to really understand her own sexuality.

The 'Your Power' hitmaker told Rolling Stone magazine: "I’ve been in love with girls for my whole life, but I just didn’t understand."

Billie resents the fact that public figures are often expected to put a "label" on their sexuality.

The Grammy-winning star said: "Nobody should be pressured into being one thing or the other, and I think that there’s a lot of wanting labels all over the place.

"Dude, I’ve known people that don’t know their sexuality, or feel comfortable with it, until they’re in their forties, fifties, sixties.

"It takes a while to find yourself, and I think it’s really unfair, the way that the internet bullies you into talking about who you are and what you are."

Meanwhile, Billie previously revealed that she's constantly battling "impending-doom feelings".

The chart-topping star has enjoyed huge success over recent years, but Billie continues to struggle with her own fame and success.

Asked if she ever wants to hide from the exposure, Billie told Allure magazine: "All the time. But I can do that. That’s the thing about diving into the hurt - I don’t need to do that.

"I’m starting to do better, but I’ve not been doing so great, to be honest. For a while.

"I have impending-doom feelings most of the day. When I think too much about it, how I can never have privacy again, it’s enough to make you want to do all sorts of crazy things. But you have to let it go."

