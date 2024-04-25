Travis Kelce 'is always in awe of Taylor Swift'

Travis Kelce is "in awe" of Taylor Swift.
The 34-year-old NFL star - who won the Super Bowl earlier this year - started dating Taylor in 2023, and he's been wowed by the chart-topping pop star and her recently released new album, 'The Tortured Poets Department'.
A source told PEOPLE: "He is always in awe of her."
Taylor released the new record on April 19, and the award-winning singer seemingly refers to their high-profile romance on the song 'So High School'.
In a previous interview, Travis was asked who he would marry, kiss and kill between Taylor, Ariana Grande and Katy Perry.
And on 'So High School', Taylor sings: "Are you gonna marry, kiss, or kill me (Kill me) / It's just a game, but really (Really) / I'm bettin' on all three for us two (All three)."
On another track, Taylor also referred to Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl success.
Taylor, 34 - who attended this year's Super Bowl in Las Vegas - sings on 'The Alchemy': "Shirts off, and your friends lift you up, over their heads / Beer stickin' to the floor, cheers chanted 'cause they said / ‘There was no chance trying to be the greatest in the league’ / Where's the trophy? He just comes, running over to me."
Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes - Travis' teammate - recently credited Taylor for helping to turn the Chiefs into a "worldwide team".
The 28-year-old NFL star hailed Taylor for raising the profile of the franchise.
Speaking to Time magazine, Patrick explained: "[The Chiefs] went from a nationwide team that was kind of global to a full global worldwide team. That came from Taylor’s fanbase."
