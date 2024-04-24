Coachella facing a $28,000 fine after Lana Del Rey was 13 minutes late to stage

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Coachella is facing a $28,000 fine due to Lana Del Rey's set running 13 minutes over the curfew.



The 'Say Yes To Heaven' singer was again late to the stage when she performed at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, and a representative for Indio in California, where the world-famous music festival is held, has confirmed to TMZ that the organizers are liable to pay the fine.



Considering they were fined a whopping $117,000 for the first weekend last year, as all three headliners were delayed, it's not the most they've been charged for exceeding curfews.



Lana is no stranger to keeping fans waiting.



The 'Summertime Sadness' singer was half an hour late at Glastonbury, then blamed the fact she was getting her hair done for her tardiness - only for her hairdresser to appear on stage to finish tending to her tresses as she sang.



After performing 'Cherry', Lana said: "Thank you so much, I’m so happy to be here.



"I was so f****** late and I am about to rush this set. If they cut power, they cut power, I’m super f****** sorry.



"My hair takes so long to do. Let’s keep on running the set as it’s supposed to go."



Her show had been due to end at 11.45pm but was still going on more than 15 minutes later and because of the site's curfew, her microphone was then cut mid-performance as she sang 'White Mustang'.



After some moments of confusion, Lana had discussions with someone on stage, and then mouthed the words: "I'm sorry."



The audience booed and chanted: “Let her sing!”



But Lana then organized her fans into a sing-along of her 2012 hit 'Video Games' and walked down to the crowd to take photos and sign autographs for fans.