Kim Kardashian’s nipple bra was ‘moulded after’ her breasts

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Kim Kardashian’s infamous nipple bra was “moulded after” her own boobs.



The 43-year-old reality star caused a sensation when her brand SKIMS released the Ultimate Nipple Bra in October 2023 for when people want "to feel nippy" and she's now revealed the shape was directly developed from her own body.



During an appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’, she told the host: “That is actually moulded after my own boobs.



“The whole thing. It's a pad with a nipple on it, so if you wanted to feel nippy.”



Family friend Scott Disick - who has three children with Kim's eldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian - was horrified to learn the truth after he criticised Khloe Kardashian for "inappropriately" having prominent nipples in front of him.



She explained: “Khloe was wearing it, and Scott made a comment, like, ‘This is a little inappropriate.’ And then, she was like, ‘They're not mine, they're Kim’s.’ And he was like, ‘What?’”



Kim - who has four children with ex-husband Kanye West - was initially embarrassed by the design, but had grown into it and is now looking to release a second version of the bra with a more modest nipple.



She said: “I showed up to a meeting once and I was so insecure that I was covering my hair to not show them. so I think we're going to make one with a half nip. Like, not as hard.”



And the 'Kardashians' star was surprised that the product was an unexpected hit with breast cancer survivors.



She said: “It is our nipple bra and honestly, I wasn't expecting all of the amazing feedback that we got from a lot of breast cancer survivors.”



When the product was announced, SKIMS released an ad in which Kim poked fun at climate change.



In the video, she said: “The earth’s temperature is getting hotter and hotter. The sea levels are rising. The ice sheets are shrinking. And I’m not a scientist, but I do believe everyone can use their skills to do their part.



“That’s why I’m introducing a brand new bra with a built-in nipple, so no matter how hot it is, you’ll always look cold.



“Some days are hard, but these nipples are harder. And unlike these icebergs, these aren't going anywhere.”