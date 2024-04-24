Kanye West 'dead set' on launching adult film studio, Yeezy Porn

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Kanye West is reportedly planning to launch his own adult film studio, Yeezy Porn.



The scandal-hit 'Good Morning' rapper, who famously admitted to having a porn addiction and said pornography ruined his marriage to ex-spouse Kim Kardashian, 43 - who became famous after her sex tape with rapper Ray J, also 43, leaked in the noughties - is said to have held talks with adult star and Donald Trump's alleged mistress Stormy Daniels’ ex-husband, Mike Moz, a porn producer, to head up the venture.



According to The New York Post's Page Six column, the studio could be running as soon as this summer.



A rep for the disgraced star - who is now married to architect and model Bianca Censori - told TMZ Kanye is "dead set on doing it ... 'cause he and his partners are in advanced talks to actually get something up and running."



Kanye - who legally changed his name to Ye - declared on Instagram in 2022: “Hollywood is a giant brothel Pornography destroyed my family.



“I deal with the addiction [and] Instagram promotes it.”



The 'Bound 2' hitmaker previously admitted his addiction to watching porn began when he found a Playboy magazine at the age of five, admitting finding that has affected "every choice" in his life.



Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music Beats 1 Radio, he said: "Like for me Playboy was my gateway into full on pornography addiction. My dad had a Playboy left out at age five and it's affected almost every choice I made for the rest of my life.



"From age five til now, having to kick the habit and it just presents itself in the open like it's OK and I stand up and say, 'No, it's not OK.'"



The Yeezy founder - who has North, 10, Saint, eight, Chicago, six, and four-year-old Psalm with Kim - also has a sex addiction, which he admitted came about following the death of his mother Donda in 2007.



He added: "I think when people have been addicted to something like, if you ask somebody that's a drug addict it's like you say, 'Are you still addicted?' Well yeah, you turn it off actually. It's like, with God I've been able to beat things that had a full control of me. You know that Playboy that I found when I was five years old was written all over the moment when I was at the MTV awards with the Timberlands, the Balmain jeans, before people was rocking Balmain jeans, and the Hennessy bottle. It's like that was such a script out of a rockstar's life. My mom had passed a year before, and I said some people drown themselves in drugs. And I drowned myself in my addiction [to sex]."



His questionable new venture comes after he was cancelled and sensationally dumped from a string of big-name brand deals in the wake of his infamous anti-Semitic outbursts.



Ye also recently admitted he would like to have a threesome with former First Lady, Michelle Obama, and his wife in an interview with Download, which came after he and his other half were involved in a bust-up at the Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles last week.



He is said to have gotten into a fight with a man Bianca claimed physically and sexually assaulted her.