Taylor Swift ‘one of the family’ in Kansas City Chiefs

Taylor Swift is considered “one of the family” by her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs coach.



The ‘Bad Blood’ singer, 34, went public with her romance with the Super Bowl-winning tight end by turning up to support him at one of his games in September, and is said to have helped inject an extra $331.5 million in brand value to the team



Matt Nagy, 45, the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator, told KCTV5 about how he loves Taylor’s support and presence: “It’s definitely rare for sure, I mean you’re talking about Taylor Swift and Kelce… .”



He added even though he has not personally met Taylor he recognises the value of her backing for the team.



Mike said: “We love having her a part of the family, the team, what she and Kelce have done is a cool story.



“I think it's a credit to both of them to be two big powerful people that are also so humble in what they do and they’re so talented at what they do, whether it’s football or singing.



“We’re enjoying the journey, we’re proud to be apart of it and we want to keep it going.”



Ahead of the 2024 Super Bowl in February, the Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid, 66, also heaped praise on Taylor.



He told SiriusXM NFL Radio: “Listen, it’s a tribute to how she’s handled it, how Kelce has handled it. “It hasn’t been a distraction, so there haven’t been any problems with it.



“She’s a good girl. She loves the game, and obviously loves Kelce. So I’m happy for both of them.”



Taylor is thought to have started dating Travis last summer and turned up in September to support him in the team's home game against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium.



She was also in the crowd for the Chiefs' victory against the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on 11 February, and rushed the field to kiss Travis after the victory.



Taylor is now at the centre of a theories about her past relationships, with fans unravelling references in her new 11th studio album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ they say are about her ex-boyfriends, including British actor Joe Alwyn, 33, who she dated before the NFL athlete.



But a source told the Daily Mail Travis has “zero concern” about her writing about her exes or him in her music.



The insider said ahead of the launch of the record on Friday (19.04.24): “If it is about (her ex) Joe (Alwyn), or anyone – even if it is about (Travis) in the future – this is the artist she is and he is in love with her and doesn’t pay any attention to be jealous.