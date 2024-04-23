Bam Margera’s UK tour axed over injury after ‘bum fight’

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Bam Margera has cancelled his UK shows due to “unforeseen complications” linked to an injury.



The troubled former ‘Jackass’ regular, 44, whose addiction struggles have been well documented, is currently in Britain for a question-and-answer tour and live interview series with DJ and presenter Matt Stocks and was due to appear at Gorillas in Manchester on Tuesday (23.04.24) evening, and next week on 30 April.



Bam was seen in a clip released online on Monday (22.04.24) in a violent brawl on the street and it was announced by the Gorilla venue on the Instagram hours before Tuesday’s event was set to take place he was withdrawing from both shows.



The club’s statement said alongside a picture of a flier for Bam’s scheduled gigs: “Important information regarding the Bam Margera shows on 23rd and 30th April.



“These shows are cancelled.”



Another statement below the announcement read: “Due to unforeseen complications emerging from a recent injury, it is with regret that this tour is now cancelled.



“We are sorry to those excited to meet Bam on this tour. Refunds will be available from point of purchase.”



The cancellations come after Bam recently played in Glasgow and a pair of shows in the Republic of Ireland.



His Manchester shows were billed as a mix of a meet-and-greet and Bam “talking from the heart”.



TMZ reported the video showing Bam fighting a man in LA was taken last week.



It showed the TV star hitting a man and telling him at one point he wanted him to “take heroin” and “die”.



On Monday (22.04.24) after the clip spread online, Bam posted a clip of himself online showing him on the phone complaining to police for apparently not showing up to the altercation.



Referring to what he called a “bum fight”, Bam is seen telling 911: “Get a police officer here. Los Angeles Police Department is worthless… you should be ashamed of yourselves… it’s been two hours of us trying to sleep and this dude’s throwing (stuff) everywhere and nobody showed up.”



Bam’s team has said the man in the video with whom Bam was fighting was the aggressor.



Bam said in a statement about the incident: “I’m not going to be threatened or attacked without defending myself and my friends or people trying to just walk by this idiot, I aimed only to neutralise the threat and ensure the safety of my crew.”