American Idol's Luke Bryan and Ryan Seacrest tip 'fun' Meghan Trainor to replace Katy Perry

Luke Bryan says "fun" Meghan Trainor is among his list of 10 celebrities he'd like to see replace Katy Perry on 'American Idol'.
The 'Firework' hitmaker is bowing out as a coach after season 22 of the popular talent show, and her fellow judges have suggested some names who could take her place.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Luke said: "I think Meghan's always been real fun. You know, that's kinda been her brand, to have fun.
"[She's] real witty, so certainly."
Also praising Meghan, host Ryan Seacrest said: "She was very good.
"Meghan is a super talent too, and she's got a great sense of humour. She's fun and she's spontaneous."
Lionel Richie would love to see Kelly Clarkson or Taylor Swift join him and Luke.
The 'Hello' hitmaker said: "It's gotta be fun, but no ego. Because we're gonna insult each other so much.
"And when you're with Luke, he doesn't know he's killin' ya."
Lionel continued: "I've got my list, but Kelly, if you don't have anything else to do, I'd like to drop that out there.
"I'm a big fan."
He added: "Oh, and by the way, Taylor, if you're available, we'd like to have you out.
"Call me!"
Katy, Lionel and Luke have been judges since the show was rebooted by ABC in 2018.
Katy announced her exit from 'American Idol' earlier this year.
The award-winning star said on Jimmy Kimmel Live!': "I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for 'Idol'.
"I mean, I love 'Idol' so much. It’s connected me with, like, the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat, you know what I’m saying?"
Lionel subsequently admitted that her exit "makes sense".
Katy would love to see country superstar Jelly Roll take her place.
She told E! News: "I gotta say Jelly Roll was crazy when he came on the show.
"I was convinced at anything he said. He could run for president, he could be my pastor, I might go back to church for him. He could sell me anything.
"So I love him. And to have any of these guys plus Jelly on the show would be amazing. I love you, Jelly!"
Trainor to replace Perry?
