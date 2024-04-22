Kanye West reveals dream of threesome with his wife and VERY famous First Lady

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Kanye West wants a threesome with his wife and Michelle Obama.



The scandal-plagued rapper, 46, made the admission when he was asked which celebrity he and his 29-year-old partner Bianca Censori would most like to bed together in a frank interview with Download.



He was seen flashing his rumoured $850,000 titanium teeth before exclaiming in response: “Michelle Obama!”



Kanye went on to add: “You gotta (have sex with) the president’s wife!”



Mum-of-two Michelle, 60, was First Lady of the US from 2009 to 2017 when her husband Barack Obama, 62, was president.



Kanye’s latest outburst comes after reports he was involved in a bust-up at the Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles on Wednesday ( 17.04.24.)



He is said to have gotten into a fight with a man Bianca claims physically and sexually assaulted her.



TMZ has reported Kanye punched one half of a set of twins who own numerous LA bars and restaurants – adding the rapper punched the wrong target.



The twins are Mark and Jonnie Houston, who own hotspots such as No Vacancy, Good Times at Davey Wayne’s and Black Rabbit Rose.



Kanye and Bianca are said to be claiming the model bumped into one of the brothers and he proceeded to assault her – but sources have told TMZ there’s no evidence of the allegations.



The insiders added to the outlet Bianca’s allegations are “totally off base and simply not accurate”.



It is not clear at this time which of the twins allegedly bumped in Bianca and which was apparently punched by Kanye.



Kanye, who was sensationally dumped from a string of big-name brand deals in the wake of his infamous anti-Semitic outbursts, is said to have left the Chateau Marmont after the alleged incident long before police turned up.



An investigation is underway, which will be sent to the City Attorney for review to see if any official charges will be filed.



One of Kanye’s representatives insisted in a statement Bianca was assaulted during the altercation, saying in a statement: “This was a physical, sexual assault and any attempt to undermine the seriousness of what happened is repellent and vile.”