Damon Albarn says Blur's Coachella performance is 'probably our last gig'

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Damon Albarn announced that Blur were "probably" playing their "last gig" as the band performed at Coachella last weekend.



The Britpop band - comprised of singer Damon, guitarist Graham Coxon, bassist Alex James and drummer Dave Rowntree – took to the main stage at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, on Saturday night (20.04.24) for their second performance at this year's music event.



And as they prepared to play 'Tender’, the final song of the set, the 56-year-old vocalist told the crowd: "In the spirit of clarity and truth, this is probably our last gig."



Blur reunited in 2023 to release new album 'The Ballad of Darren' - their first studio LP in eight years - and perform two huge shows at Wembley Stadium in London. Later this year, a new documentary and a concert film will be released documenting this mammoth concerts.



Damon's on stage announcement follows him stating last December that he was ready to move on from Blur once again and focus on a new musical project.



The Gorillaz star said: "It is time to wrap up this campaign. It’s too much for me. It was the right thing to do and an immense honour to play these songs again, spend time with these guys, make an album, blah-blah-blah.



"I’m not saying I won’t do it again, it was a beautiful success, but I’m not dwelling on the past.”



