Damon Albarn announced that Blur were "probably" playing their "last gig" as the band performed at Coachella last weekend.
The Britpop band - comprised of singer Damon, guitarist Graham Coxon, bassist Alex James and drummer Dave Rowntree – took to the main stage at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, on Saturday night (20.04.24) for their second performance at this year's music event.
And as they prepared to play 'Tender’, the final song of the set, the 56-year-old vocalist told the crowd: "In the spirit of clarity and truth, this is probably our last gig."
Blur reunited in 2023 to release new album 'The Ballad of Darren' - their first studio LP in eight years - and perform two huge shows at Wembley Stadium in London. Later this year, a new documentary and a concert film will be released documenting this mammoth concerts.
Damon's on stage announcement follows him stating last December that he was ready to move on from Blur once again and focus on a new musical project.
The Gorillaz star said: "It is time to wrap up this campaign. It’s too much for me. It was the right thing to do and an immense honour to play these songs again, spend time with these guys, make an album, blah-blah-blah.
"I’m not saying I won’t do it again, it was a beautiful success, but I’m not dwelling on the past.”
Damon Albarn says Blur's Coachella performance is 'probably our last gig'
Blur's last gig?
Damon Albarn announced that Blur were "probably" playing their "last gig" as the band performed at Coachella last weekend.
More Entertainment News
Movie Listings
- Blur's last gig?Entertainment - 6:58 am
- Ghost guns to high courtWashington - 6:41 am
- 'Junk fees' or flexible flying?Canada - 6:15 am
- Scarlett joins Jurassic WorldEntertainment - 5:58 am
- Intelligence chief resigns Israel - 5:46 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- New Vintage Theatre
- Theatre Kelowna Society
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]