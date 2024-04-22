Scarlett Johansson will produce the new Jurassic World movie

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Scarlett Johansson is set to produce the new 'Jurassic World' film.



The 39-year-old actress is taking on the lead role in the latest movie in the dinosaur franchise and has now signed up to take responsibility behind the camera as well, just as Margot Robbie did with 'Barbie'.



Scarlett is set to have considerable input into the creative process of the movie – which is thought to be launching a "new Jurassic era" with a brand new storyline – alongside director Gareth Edwards.



A movie insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Scarlett has been in talks with the studio for months and made it clear that Gareth was her first choice to be the director.



"He wanted a big fee but has now signed. With him being her top pick, she is now far more interested in being part of the movie and her role as an actress and producer is justifiable."



'Bridgerton' star Jonathan Bailey is also in talks to appear in the film – slated for release in July 2025 – but returns for the 'Jurassic World' trilogy character played by Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard appear to be off the table.



Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum are also unlikely to feature in the new picture after the trio reprised their roles for the 2022 movie 'Jurassic World Dominion'.



Steven Spielberg will executive produce the latest film after helming the first two movies in the series in the 1990s.



The upcoming flick is the seventh movie in the franchise but filmmaker Colin Trevorrow suggested that the sequels should never have been made after his film 'Jurassic World Dominion' suffered from negative reviews.



He told Empire magazine: "There probably should have only been one 'Jurassic Park' – but if we're gonna do it, how can I allow them to tell stories in a world which dinosaurs exist, as opposed to, here's another reason why we're going to an island?"