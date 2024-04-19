234943
Tom Selleck has never texted or emailed

Selleck has never texted

Tom Selleck has never sent a text or an email.

The 79-year-old actor has "occasionally" looked himself up online while researching his memoir, 'You Never Know', but he largely stays away from the digital world and gets either his secretary or his wife Jillie to answer his messages.

He told People magazine: “Occasionally I've looked up my name. That started really with the book, but I've never sent my own email. I had a secretary. I've never texted anybody.”

The 'Three Men and a Baby' actor admitted it is a "luxury" that his wife is happy to reply to texts on his behalf.

He said: “I have a certain luxury where I probably couldn't survive otherwise.

"But I don't know. I have a hard time writing things down, which is weird for a guy who's pushing a book.”

When he isn't filming, Tom - who has two adult children, Kevin with ex-wife Jacqueline Ray, and Hannah, with Jillie - explained he doesn't really watch TV and spends his time either looking at his scripts for 'Blue Bloods' or enjoying the grounds of his 63-acre ranch in California.

He said of his wildflowers: “I’ve planted them for years and they bloom in cycles. When it’s coldest, one of them blooms and then another one comes in. I know it sounds stupid, but I just watch them grow.”

And asked how he enjoys himself in his quieter moments, Tom said: "A cigar and a glass of whisky is a nice way to end the day.

"I’ve had a very good life, a very lucky life. I don’t know if it’s what I figured I’d be doing, but it’s with a lot of gratitude."

But the veteran actor told how he was left devastated when droughts destroyed almost all the avocado trees and decimated around 25 100-year-old oaks on the ranch.

He said: "That just breaks your heart. But with the rain we’ve had, the sick ones are getting better, and they’re all sprouting a lot of healthy growth.”

