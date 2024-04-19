Pregnant Vanessa Hudgens has 'never been happier' as she falls 'even more in love' with Cole Tucker

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Vanessa Hudgens has "never been happier" since getting married and becoming pregnant.



The 35-year-old actress is currently expecting her first baby with husband Cole Tucker and now an insider has claimed that the baseball player, 27, "hasn't left her side" throughout the pregnancy and she is falling "even more in love" with him because of it.



A source told Us Weekly: "Cole hasn’t left Vanessa’s side throughout her pregnancy. It’s only making her fall even more in love with him. She has never been so happy and she knows Cole will make an amazing father.



"[Cole] treats her better than any guy she has been with. They are in a really good place.



"With marriage and a baby, she is ready for the next phase of life."



The 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' star - who tied the knot with Cole in December 2023 after more than three years of dating - first announced her pregnancy to the world when she arrived on the red carpet before the Oscars ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles in March.



Meanwhile, Vanessa shot to fame as Gabriella Montez in the Disney Channel hit 'High School Musical' and became best friends with her co-star Ashley Tisdale - who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Christopher French - but it was recently claimed that the pair have lost touch with each other.



A source told DailyMail.com: "Vanessa and Ashley have two completely different lives. If they were in the same room, it would feel as if time didn't pass, but being in that room might be 30 years from now.



"Ashley only wishes the best for Vanessa, especially now that she is pregnant, and if Vanessa in any way reached out for advice on motherhood, Ashley would give it out almost immediately.



"But Ashley doesn't anticipate any future play dates on the horizon. They are out of touch, out of sight, out of mind with each other."



When Ashley welcomed her first child, daughter Jupiter, in 2021, Ashley couldn't wait to introduce her to Vanessa, who she called 'Aunt Nessa.'



But, the pair have since drifted apart and are no longer as close as they once were, although friends are keen to stress that they have not had a falling out.



The insider said: "There isn't a feud. It is basically that 'High School Musical' is just like High School. You keep in touch with some people forever, you see some people from time to time or never again.



"If Ashley doesn't see Vanessa, it won't be the end of the world. They have moved on in life and that is what happens."