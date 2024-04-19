Louis Gossett Jr.'s cause of death revealed

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Louis Gossett Jr. died following a battle with COPD.



The Oscar-winning star- who was known for his role in the 1982 drama film 'An Officer and a Gentleman' - passed away on towards the end of March at the age of 87 and it has now been revealed that he had suffered from the lung condition chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, according to a copy of the death certificate obtained by TMZ.



According to the outlet, the death certificate also "notes heart failure and atrial fibrillation as contributing conditions" to his passing and it was also claimed that he had been suffering from the condition for a number of years.



Upon the initial announcement of his passing, Louis' family asked for privacy as they tried to get through a "difficult" time.



His family said in a statement: "It is with our heartfelt regret to confirm our beloved father passed away this morning.



"We would like to thank everyone for their condolences at this time. Please respect the family's privacy during this difficult time."



Gossett began acting in school productions and he made his Broadway debut, in the play 'Take A Giant Step', at the age of just 16.



He subsequently received a basketball and drama scholarship to study at New York University, where he became friends with James Dean.



Gossett - who added Junior to his name to honour his father - also studied acting alongside the likes of Marilyn Monroe and Steve McQueen.



In 1959, Gossett was widely praised for his performance in the Broadway production of 'A Raisin In The Sun', and he later starred in a film adaptation of the show.



Despite this, his big breakthrough really arrived in 1977, when he played the part of Fiddler in the iconic TV series 'Roots', which centred on the impact of



slavery.



Gossett ultimately won the coveted accolade for his performance as a Marine drill instructor in 'An Officer And A Gentleman', the Taylor Hackford-directed romantic drama movie that also featured Richard Gere and Debra Winger.



However, in recent years, the acclaimed actor has battled various health problems, including alcohol and cocaine addiction, and in 2010, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.



Gossett is survived by his two sons.