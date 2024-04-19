Paris Hilton teams up with Sia for new song Fame Won’t Love You

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Sia has collaborated with Paris Hilton on a new song.



The 48-year-old singer and the 43-year-old socialite-and-DJ have joined forces for Sia’s new single 'Fame Won’t Love You' which will feature on ‘Reasonable Woman’, which will drop on May 3.



The single collab is not the only project the pair are working on together as Sia will be the executive producer on Paris’ next LP, which she has stated she is dedicating to the LGBTQ+ community.



‘Reasonable Woman’ is Sia's 10th studio LP and her first full release of new material since 2016's 'This Is Acting'.



The record also features Chaka Khan, Tierra Whack, Kaliii, Jimmy Jolliff, Labrinth and Kylie Minogue, who features on the single 'Dance Alone'.



Previously, Sia was caught in controversy over her depiction of autism in her 2020 film ‘Music’.



The ‘Chandelier’ hitmaker subsequently apologised for the portrayal before revealing she had been diagnosed with the neurological disorder, having been unaware of it for 45 years.



During an appearance on ‘Rob Has a Podcast’, she told the host: “For 45 years, I was like, ‘I’ve got to go put my human suit on.’ And only in the last two years have I become fully, fully myself.



“I’m on the spectrum, and I’m in recovery and whatever — there’s a lot of things.”



Sia also announced that she was now sober after years battling substance abuse.



She explained: “Nobody can ever know and love you when you’re filled with secrets and … living in shame. And when we finally sit in a room full of strangers and tell them our deepest, darkest, most shameful secrets, and everybody laughs along with us, and we don’t feel like pieces of trash for the first time in our lives, and we feel seen for the first time in our lives for who we actually are, and then we can start going out into the world and just operating as humans and human beings with hearts and not pretending to be anything.”