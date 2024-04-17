Prince Harry officially declares America is his new home!

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Prince Harry has officially declared the US is his new home.



The Duke of Sussex, 39, sensationally quit royal duties and Britain in 2020 to move to America with his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, 42, as part of their ‘Megxit’ deal – but said at a charity event at the time: “The UK is my home and a place that I love. That will never change.”



But four years after his declaration, the Daily Mail has revealed Harry – who has son Archie, four, and two-year-old daughter Lilibet with Meghan – has updated his records in the UK country to make clear he’s no longer a resident of Britain.



The publication revealed filings published by Companies House on Wednesday (17.04.24) for a “Prince Henry Charles Albert David Duke of Sussex” show his address has changed.



They state his “New Country/State Usually Resident” is now America – when it was previously recorded as the UK.



The change – revealed in filings for Harry’s eco travel venture Travalyst – comes as pressure mounts for US President Joe Biden’s administration to release Harry’s visa records.



In March, it was revealed Harry’s immigration papers were to be scoured by a judge.



Sensitive material relating to his move to the States were to be released to Judge Carl Nichols after he ordered the US Department of Homeland Security to hand them over for his review while he decides whether to make them public.



The judge’s move came after the official told the DHS its arguments in the case so far were “insufficiently detailed” for him to make a decision.



DHS bosses are now set to give him declarations explaining the “particular harm” that would arise from the disclosure of Harry’s visa application.



A month earlier, judge Nichols heard from DHS and the Heritage Foundation, which is seeking to release the material as part of a Freedom of Information request it filed last year.



The think tank claims Harry could have lied about taking drugs in his immigration paperwork despite admitting doing cocaine and marijuana in his memoir ‘Spare’ and talking about his use of drugs on his Netflix show.



If Harry did not admit the truth about his use of outlawed substances he could be removed from the US or be barred by a border agent.