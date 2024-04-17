Taylor Swift brings Tortured Poets Department to life in Los Angeles

Taylor Swift has brought her new album to life by unveiling a library-themed art installation in Los Angeles this week.
The pop superstar is slated to release her 11th studio record 'The Tortured Poets Department' on Friday (19.04.24) and in the run-up to the launch she has opened a special pop-up - dubbed the The Tortured Poets Department: A Spotify Library Installation - at The Grove shopping centre in L.A. which features a library packed with curated poetry excerpts, books and visual surprises representing her new music.
Spotify's Taryn Lacroix, who worked on the project, told Elle.com: "With poetry being a touchstone of this album, we wanted to create a campaign as thoughtful and ornate to immerse fans in the world of TTPD.
"There were a few concepts that we discussed - creating a bedroom, a creative office, a stack of books - but ultimately we all landed on an album-themed open-air library, in which lyrics would be revealed over the course of the week leading into the album. This felt the most creatively inspired by Taylor’s project.
"It’s going to be an incredible experience for those on the ground, but fans globally will be able to join in the momentum leading up to the released on the album's countdown page with special moments happening throughout the week."
The art project opened on Tuesday (16.04.24) and will change every day up to the album's release. One of the main features so far is a library card unit feature 72 boxes and fans have speculated it represents her relationship with actor Joe Alwyn because it lasted for 72 months before their split last year.
Some of the boxes are open and filled with flowers, which some say may represent key dates in the romance.
The installation also features a large book which is opened to a page inscribed with lyrics to an unknown song.
Swift art installation
