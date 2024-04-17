John Lennon and Sir Paul McCartney's sons collaborate on new song

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

John Lennon and Sir Paul McCartney's sons have teamed up on a new song.



Sean Oko Lennon - whose mum is Yoko Ono - and James McCartney - from Paul's marriage to first wife Linda - have hit the studio together to record 'Primrose Hill' which is a tribute to a scenic park in North West London.



In a post on X -formerly known as Twitter- James wrote: "Primrose Hill' is here! Today I am so very excited to share my latest song co-written by my good friend @seanonolennon.



"With the release of this song it feels like we're really getting the ball rolling and I am so excited to continue to share music with you."



The pair received support from James' dad Paul, who plugged the song in a post on Facebook, writing: "My son James has a new song out called Primrose Hill - check it out



"And lots of love to Sean Ono Lennon who co-wrote the song."



James made it a truly family affair by enlisting his sister Mary McCartney for making a promo video for 'Primrose Hill'.



In a post on X prior to the song's release, James explained of the track: "I had a vision as a child in Scotland, on what was a lovely summer’s day.



"Letting go, I saw my true love and saviour in my mind’s eye. ‘Primrose Hill’ is about getting the ball rolling with me and finding this person".



The song the first musical collaboration between the sons of the Beatles legends.



James previously floated the idea of getting the Beatles offspring together to form a band admitting Sean was interested along with George Harrison's son Dhani, but he conceded Ringo Starr's son Zak Starkey was not that keen.



Speaking in 2012, he told the BBC: "I’d be up for it. Sean seemed to be into it, Dhani [Harrison] seemed to be into it ... I don’t think it’s something that Zak [Starkey] wants to do. Maybe Jason [Starkey who is also a drummer] would want to do it ... I don’t know, you’d have to wait and see."