Geena Davis confirms absence from Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Davis out of Beetlejuice

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 482346

Geena Davis has confirmed that she won't be in 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'.

The 68-year-old actress starred as ghost Barbara Maitland in Tim Burton's 1988 movie but explained that she will not be featuring in the impending sequel even though the spirits "don't age".

Geena told Entertainment Tonight: "No, I'm not. I'm not in the remake. Oh, you were expecting that I would be? Yeah, no, you know what? Because my theory is that ghosts don't age... Not that I have."

The 'Thelma and Louise' star, who featured in the film alongside Alec Baldwin's Adam Maitland, added: "Our characters were stuck the way they looked when they died forever, so it's been a while, it's been a minute."

Geena revealed that she still needs to watch the first trailer for the long-awaited sequel that is being released in cinemas in September.

She said: "Somebody said they were crying, so I have to see the trailer."

Michael Keaton is back as the titular 'ghost with the most' in the movie and has promised fans that it will be "great" after getting to see an early cut of the finished flick.

Speaking on SiriusXM's 'The Jess Cagle Show', he said: "[The movie] is beautiful, physically. The other one was so fun and exciting visually, it’s all that but really beautiful and interestingly emotional here and there. I wasn’t ready for that. It’s great.

"It’s just so fun and I’ve seen it now. I’m going to see it again after a couple of little tweaks in the editing room, and I confidently say this thing is great."

Before shooting the sequel, Michael revealed that he had fun revisiting the original picture once again.

The 72-year-old star said: "I probably only really seen it from the beginning once or twice maybe. So I hadn’t seen it for a long, long, long time so I did go back and look at it again."

