Brandon Lee's sister calls for film set gun ban

Brandon Lee's sister Shannon Lee is calling for live guns to be banned from film sets.



Shannon's actor brother - whose dad was late movie legend Bruce Lee - was just 28 when he was shot and killed by a prop gun while he was making 1994 movie 'The Crow' and she is adamant there needs to be a crackdown on movie set weapons following the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while making 'Rust' in 2021.



She told the Guardian newspaper: "The circumstances are very similar. It really just makes you go, why is making a movie more important than a person’s life?"



Shannon added of a potential ban on live weapons on film sets: "I think that is not unreasonable. But if you’re not going to do that, then I think you have to put laws and better safety measures in place than what exists currently."



Brandon's shooting was ruled an accident due to negligence and no charges were ever brought over the incident. His mother Linda later filed a lawsuit against the filmmakers and it was settled for an undisclosed amount.



The death of Hutchins on the set of unreleased Western 'Rust' led to criminal charges being filed against the movie's armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to 18 months in prison.



Actor Alec Baldwin - who was holding the gun when it went off - has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and will stand trial in July.



After the tragedy, Shannon put out a statement via her brother's Twitter account sending her condolences to Hutchins' family.



The message read: "Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and to [director] Joel Souza [who was injured] and all involved in the incident on 'Rust'. No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set. Period."