Logan Paul and Nina Agdal are expecting a baby!

Logan Paul and Nina Agdal are expecting their first child together.
The 29-year-old influencer and the 32-year-old model have taken to social media to announce that they're set to become parents for the first time.
In a post on his Instagram page, Logan shared a photo of them sharing a kiss and holding ultrasound images of their unborn baby.
The YouTuber-turned-wrestler - who has more than 27 million followers on Instagram - captioned the photos: "Another Paul coming this Fall [baby emoji] @ninaagdal (sic)"
Logan and Nina began dating in 2022, and the loved-up couple got engaged last July.
The WWE star actually recorded a vlog of his romantic proposal in Lake Como, Italy.
Logan - who is the older brother of Jake Paul - titled his behind-the-scenes video, 'I got engaged'.
In the vlog, Logan shared: "The last time I was here, I was buying a Pokemon card, and I thought, 'This place is beautiful. I could see myself getting married here one day.' I just needed to find my person."
Logan - who signed a contract with the WWE in 2022 - also described Nina as the "girl of [his] dreams" and the "love of [his] life".
During his proposal, Logan told Nina: "You're my best friend! We do everything together and trying to keep this a secret with as many moving pieces as this [was hard].
"You are the love of my life. You're the girl of my dreams. Now that I've found you, I never want to let you go."
What's more, Logan revealed that he asked Nina's dad, Mette Agdal, for his blessing before he got down on one knee.
Logan's emotion-filled video has already been watched more than five million times on YouTube.
