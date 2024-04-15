Hannah Gutierrez-Reed receives 18-month prison sentence

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for involuntary manslaughter.



The 26-year-old 'Rust' armourer received her sentence in a court in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Monday, after she was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter last month of the October 2021 shooting of Halyna Hutchins.



Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer sentenced Gutierrez-Reed to 18 months of incarceration at a women's correctional facility in New Mexico.



Gutierrez-Reed did not testify in her defence. However, she did prepare a statement and she read it aloud during the hearing.



She said: "First and foremost, my heart aches for the Hutchins family and friends and colleagues as well, and it has since the day this tragedy occurred."



During her speech, Gutierrez-Reed — who was responsible for the prop guns on the set of the Western movie — also paid tribute to Hutchins, describing the late cinematographer as an "inspiration".



She added: "I understand that she was taken too soon, and I pray that you all find peace."



What's more, Gutierrez-Reed confessed to being "young and naive" when she took the job on 'Rust'.



Gutierrez-Reed was found to be partially responsible for Hutchins' death. However, she has been cleared of allegations that she tampered with the evidence.



Gutierrez-Reed's legal team has already suggested that she will appeal the verdict.



Meanwhile, attorneys Gloria Allred and John Carpenter, who represent the Hutchins family, have confirmed that they're satisfied with the results of the case. However, they will continue to push for justice in the coming months.



They said in a statement: "We look forward to the justice system continuing to make sure that everyone else who is responsible for Halyna's death is required to face the legal consequences for their actions."



Alec Baldwin held the weapon that discharged and killed Hutchins, aged 42, in October 2021.



The 66-year-old actor has been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, and is due to face trial in July.



Baldwin — who faces up to 18 months in prison — has denied the allegations.