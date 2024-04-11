Jennifer Aniston reveals why she still gets nervous on the red carpet

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Jennifer Aniston still gets nervous on the red carpet.



The 55-year-old actress shot to fame as Rachel Green in the NBC sitcom 'Friends' in the early 1990s and has gone on to achieve huge success in Hollywood but admitted that all these years later, she is still not completely comfortable making public appearances.



Asked if she still gets nervous ,she told People: "Always. Always. Right now, literally in this chair."



The 'Marley and Me' star - who appeared alongside Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and the late Matthew Perry on 'Friends' - recalled the early days filing her signature role and described it as a "magical" time.



She said: "Oh, everything was the most exciting thing on the planet. It was just magic. Nothing was not exciting. And it’s still exciting, but we’ve had more experiences. We’ve learned more lessons. There’s a little more behind us."



Jennifer had been struggling to make it in Hollywood until she had a chance meeting with television executive Warren Littlefield in a gas station, who recommended her for the part in 'Friends'.



But when the 'Morning Show' actress was asked what advice she would give her younger self, she admitted that she wouldn't be so focused on "making it" big as she remembered her first acting appearance in a school Nativity play at the age of 11.



Discussing when she first caught the acting bug, she said: "Probably when I was onstage for the first time when I was about 11. I was in a Nativity play, and I played the archangel. From that moment on I caught the bug.



"That feeling when it wasn’t about “making it” but just working—maintain that."