Jerry Harris must pay restitution

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Jerry Harris has been ordered to pay restitution of more than $136,000 to his victims.



The 'Cheer' star was sentenced to 12 years in prison in July 2022 after reaching a plea deal in December 2020 and admitting to receiving child pornography and engaging in interstate travel for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual acts with a minor under the age of 15, and it has now emerged he's also been told to hand over sums totalling $136,348.76 to his five minor victims, with the oney "due immediately".



According to documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, one of the victims will collect $124,348.76, while the others will receive $3,000 each.



If the 24-year-old reality star can't pay the lump sum now, 10% of his future earnings will be taken from his pay cheque.



It was previously revealed that Harris - who is not scheduled to be released form Jail until January 2031 - will also pay out $35, 000 to the AVAA crime victims fund and he has also now been ordered to pay $10,000 to the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act.



When he is eventually released from prison, the Netflix personality will be on supervised release for eight years, must register as a sex offender and will not be allowed to own a firearm, or possess or use controlled substances.



He is also forbidden to "knowingly meet or communicate" with any of his victims



Harris previously told the court he regretted his decisions and apologised to the victims, adding: “I am ashamed as I know that I took advantage of your youth and weakness. I was wrong and selfish. I caused you harm and I do not blame anyone.”



He was arrested in September 2020 after the FBI raided his Naperville, Illinois home and charged him with producing child pornography.



Harris' lawyers said at the time their client wanted to “take responsibility for his actions and publicly convey his remorse for the harm he has caused the victims.”



His lawyers also told how their client had been sexually abused as a child in the world of competitive cheerleading.



The statement said: “There being no safe harbour to discuss his exploitation, Jerry instead masked his trauma and put on the bright face and infectious smile that the world came to know. “



As we now know, Jerry became an offender himself as an older teenager.”



Authorities in Illinois previously explained the investigation was kicked off when the cheerleader allegedly contacted an underage youth via a social media app and "repeatedly enticed him to produce sexually explicit videos and photographs of himself", despite being told in their first exchange that the alleged victim was just 13 years old.