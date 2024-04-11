Mandy Moore feels 'elated' to turn 40

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Mandy Moore feels "elated" after turning 40.



The actress celebrated her landmark birthday on Wednesday (04.10.24), and Mandy has taken to social media to share some behind-the-scenes photos from her recent birthday bash.



Mandy - who has been married to Taylor Goldsmith since 2018 - wrote on Instagram: "This is 40. Elated to step into this next decade with purpose, intention and gratitude for all that it has in store.



"As one who doesn’t LOVE parties, this birthday called for some sort of celebration and @taylordawesgoldsmith really heeded the call with a night of music (I insisted he play a few) along with our beloved favorite @themikeviola.



"I forgot to take pictures but luckily @cfwein stepped in to capture the evening. A huge thank you to @thehotelcafe for hosting us, @themikeviola for indulging my playlist and coming to jam (thanks to Trev and Griff too) @whoanellycaters for the greatest eats, @valerieconfctns for cakes that everyone couldn’t stop raving about (the cheesecake remains a solid fav) and @yasminemei with the most incredible florals that some were lucky enough to take home at the end of the night. (sic)"



Mandy subsequently revealed that she's feeling happy and optimistic about the future.



She wrote: "Yay to reaching the fourth floor- I like the view from up here!! [heart emojis] (sic)"



Meanwhile, Mandy previously described her experience of motherhood as being "challenging and rewarding".



The actress - who has Gus, three, and Ozzie, 16 months, with her husband - explained that motherhood has changed her entire outlook on life.



Mandy told PEOPLE: "Being a mom has certainly made me aware of how challenging and rewarding motherhood is.



"It truly takes a village."