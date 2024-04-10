Lala Kent accuses Vanderpump Rules co-stars of being dishonest

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Lala Kent looked at her 'Vanderpump Rules' co-stars "a little differently" at the cast reunion.



The 33-year-old beauty has accused some of her co-stars of being dishonest - but Lala has refused to name names.



Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Lala shared: "I thought it wasn't a group going into season 11. I don't know what it's like with the rest of them, but I kind of look at them a little differently.



"I feel like these people who I thought were so honest are actually not. I was feeling like, 'Oh we got some fraudulence in the mix.'"



Asked which of her castmates she was referring to, Lala replied: "There's just something about her. There's just something about her. Or there's nothing about her. You guys make the call."



Meanwhile, Lala has confirmed that she's expecting a baby girl.



The reality star - who already has Ocean, three, with her ex-partner Randall Emmett - has revealed that she feels "relieved" to be having another girl.



Lala - who announced her pregnancy news earlier this year - said: "A little girl! I'm so excited!



"Apparently, before we found out, my brother pulled my mom aside and said, 'Mom, you cannot tell Lauren, but if it's another girl. I don't think I can do it. I'm losing my mind.' So of course my mom tells me this, we cut this cake, it's pink. I felt so terrible."



Lala is hopeful that her previous experience will stand her in good stead.



The outspoken star said: "I know what to do with a girl. I'm a girls' girl."



Meanwhile, Lala previously explained why she wanted to go with a sperm donor instead of waiting to find a boyfriend.



The reality star - who split from Randall in acrimonious circumstances - said on 'Vanderpump Rules': "I don't want a baby daddy. It's not happening. There's no changing my mind."