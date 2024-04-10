Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are 'having a blast'

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Travis Kelce is "having a blast" with Taylor Swift.



The 34-year-old sports star starting dating Taylor in 2023, and he's loving life with the chart-topping singer.



Speaking to comedian Lil Dicky on 'New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce', the NFL star shared: "[I'm] just flying high, enjoying it all ... Bringing new lives to the football world and opening up the football world up to new things."



The comedian subsequently described Travis' high-profile romance as "the best thing ever".



The 36-year-old star added: "I think there’s just something that makes everyone feel like the world is like high school, where your most popular pop star beloved musician somehow met your most popular beloved athlete and they actually fell in love and it’s just real.



"Anyone who hates on it is a bitter loser."



Travis then replied: "I appreciate it, man.



"I don’t know how I did it because she wasn’t into sports, so I don’t know how I did it."



Meanwhile, Travis recently hailed Taylor for selling out the 90,000-seat Wembley Stadium in London.



Taylor, 34, is set to perform a series of shows at Wembley over the summer, and Travis has been wowed by her popularity.



Travis - who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL - told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Man, I'll tell you what. The London shows, I think she's at Wembley eight times, which is mind-blowing that she can do that many shows in one stadium and fill that thing up.



"I played at Wembley once and I don't even think we filled that thing up."



Travis also acknowledged that they are both very "driven" in their professional lives.



He said: "We're both very career driven.



"We both love what we do, and any chance that I can show my support to her - and knowing that she's showing me all the support in the world throughout the season - it's just been an amazing experience getting to know."