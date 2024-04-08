'We ain’t got to boo': Morgan Wallen didn't want his fans to boo Taylor Swift

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Morgan Wallen told his fans to stop booing Taylor Swift after he made a joke about her breaking his audience attendance record.



The country music star played Indiana city’s Lucas Oil Stadium as part of his 'One Night At A Time Tour' on April 4 and 5, and the latter show was "the single most attended concert" at the venue, according to the singer, but he joked that when Taylor plays her three sold-out shows there later this year, she will topple his achievement.



The remark led to gig-goers showing their support for the 30-year-old singer by booing the 34-year-old pop superstar.



When he quipped that he'd probably hold the record “until Taylor Swift comes to town," the audience erupted into boos.



He told the crowd: “They told me right before I walked on stage that this is the single most attended concert in the history of this building.



“And that we’re the first people to do it two nights in a row, so thank you for making it possible for me to say that.”



Defending Taylor, Morgan said: “We ain’t got to boo, we ain’t got to boo.



“I appreciate that. I know you all got my back though.”



The 'Cruel Summer' hitmaker is due to headline the venue on November 1, 2, and 3, when she brings her 'Eras World Tour' to town.



Meanwhile, Taylor's Kansas City Chiefs player boyfriend, Travis Kelce, recently gushed that the fact that Taylor has sold out four shows at the 90,000-seat Wembley Stadium - which will take place over the summer - is a "mind-blowing" achievement for her.



He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Man, I'll tell you what. The London shows, I think she's at Wembley eight times, which is mind-blowing that she can do that many shows in one stadium and fill that thing up. I played at Wembley once and I don't even think we filled that thing up.”



Travis, also 34, noted that the pair of them are both very "driven" in their individual careers, and it has been "amazing" to have her support since they got together.



He said: "We're both very career driven. We both love what we do, and any chance that I can show my support to her - and knowing that she's showing me all the support in the world throughout the season - it's just been an amazing experience getting to know."