Billie Eilish shares dramatic preview of imminent new song

Billie Eilish has shared a preview of a new song and teased it's coming soon.



The Grammy winner took to her social media channels to post a clip showing her sinking in water before hands appear to save her and pull her up, which is soundtracked by her signature breathy, jazz-tinged vocals and a heart beating.



She simply captioned the clip: “READY?”



On Sunday (07.04.24), Billie teased in an Instagram Story for her Close Friends viewing only: “I’m telling you something tomorrow.”



She later posted a selfie and added: “I promise.”



The 22-year-old singer also appeared to tease a title of a song or album, 'Hit Me', when she shared a photo of the words.



Billboards across the world also teased new music is on the way.



In February, the 'What Was I Made For?' hitmaker revealed the record was in the final stages.



Alongside photos of herself in a black balaclava with white stars, she wrote on Instagram: "My album is mastered."



A record being mastered is typically at the end of the recording process.



It will be her third effort after her record-breaking 2019 debut 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', and 2021 follow up 'Happier Than Ever'.



She also released two-track EP 'Guitar Songs' in 2022 and dropped 'What Was I Made For?' on last year's 'Barbie' soundtrack.



Back in September, Billie confirmed there was "lots of music coming" as she teased the upcoming album.



She told The Cookout: "There is lots of music coming. There is a whole album of music coming.



"We’re in the final stages of making it, so that doesn’t mean it’s about to come out, but it is getting there, and it’s very exciting.”



Three months later, she again stayed tight-lipped but did reveal the LP was "almost done".



Appearing on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', she said: "We are almost done with this new album. So, at some point, you will know more, but I’m not gonna say anything right now."



Billie was creatively reinvigorated by Oscar-winning 'What Was I Made For?', having convinced herself "it was over" after her second album.



She recalled during a songwriter roundtable: "We’d been trying, and it wasn’t doing what it usually would do in me. I was honestly like, ‘Damn, maybe I hit my peak and I don’t know how to write anymore?’"



A phone call from 'Barbie' director Greta Gerwig - and a request to write a song for the soundtrack - was the push she needed.



She added: “Greta saved me, really, honestly. It brought us out of it and immediately we were inspired and wrote so much more after that.”