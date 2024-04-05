Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher announce divorce: 'We are putting our racquets down...'

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher are getting divorced.



The 52-year-old actor tied the knot with fellow Hollywood star Isla. 48, - with whom he has Olive,16, Elula,13 and nine-year-old Montgomery - in 2010 but the pair took to Instagram on Friday (05.04.24) evening to reveal that they secretly filed for divorce last year.



In a joint statement, they said: "After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down.



"In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change."



The couple - who shared their message onto a photo of them wearing tennis outfits - concluded their message by noting that they will always have a "devotion" towards their children and asked for "privacy" at this time.



They added: "We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy."



'Borat' star Sacha first met Isla at a party in 2001 - which was a few years before they both gained international fame as Hollywood stars - and he explained in 2020 that he knew "instantly" that he had found the one.



He told The Times: "She was hilarious. We were at a very pretentious party, and me and her bonded over taking the mick out of the other people in the party. I knew instantly. I don't know if she did."



But just months ago, 'Wedding Crashers' star Isla revealed that she always got "nervous" when talking about her private life in public.



She told Woman's Weekly Australia: "I get nervous talking about it because I feel like, by not having my relationship in the public domain and not having spoken about how we met or really talked about our marriage publicly, it's remained something private and valuable to me.



"... But having a shared ability to find humor in the sharpness of life is always going to bring connection. And, otherwise, I just think it's nice to keep some things for yourself."