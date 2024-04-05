YouTube star Ninja is 'cancer-free'

YouTube star Ninja has declared he is now "cancer-free".
The online sensation - real name Tyler Blevins - previously revealed a dermatologist found a suspicious mole on his foot and had it removed as a precaution - and it turned out to be melanoma so they also biopsied another area of skin and Ninja has now revealed the procedures successfully removed all of the cancerous tissue.
In a post on X - formerly known as Twitter - he wrote: "Just got the news from my dermatologist. Great news x 2! Excision was successful with clear margins. Lesion biopsied nearby showed only mild atypia and was entirely removed with the biopsy.
"As of right now, I am officially cancer free ... thank you all for the prayers and kind words this last week. Love you all."
Ninja went public with his health scare last week and revealed his doctors were "optimistic" that they caught the cancer in its early stages.
He wrote: "Alright I’m still in a bit of shock but want to keep you all updated. A few weeks ago I went in to a dermatologist for an annual skin/mole check that [wife] Jess proactively scheduled for me ...
"There was a mole on the bottom of my foot that they wanted to remove just to be careful. It came back as melanoma, but they are optimistic that we caught it in the early stages."
He went on to urge his followers to get regular skin checks, adding: "I’m grateful to have hope in finding this early, but please take this as a PSA to get skin check-ups."
He thanked his wife Jessica Blevins for arranging for him to have the check-up which caught the cancer, and she later explained the couple's move to Florida prompted her to be more skin-focused because of the sunny weather.
In a post on X, she wrote: "Crazy butterfly effect moment-I probably wouldn’t have started scheduling annual skin check-ups yet if we didn’t move to Florida. "Foot melanoma is not sun-related, so it would have been there anyways and we might not have found it. Thank God."
