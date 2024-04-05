Sia and Labrinth reunite on new song Incredible

Sia and Labrinth have shared their latest collaboration, ‘Incredible'.
The chart-topping stars - who have worked together as part of the supergroup LSD, also including Diplo, and on the songs ‘To Be Human’, and ‘Oblivion’ from her film 'MUSIC' - are back with a new cinematic duet from Sia’s first proper solo album in eight years, 'Reasonable Woman'.
The new single from the hotly anticipated album, which is out on May 3, follows 'Dance Alone' with Kylie Minogue and the infectious 'Gimme More'.
The record boasts the talents of Chaka Khan, Paris Hilton, Jesse Shatkin, Greg Kurstin, benny blanco, Jim-E Stack, Rosalía, bülow, Mark “Spike” Stent, and more.
She said: “There are so many incredible friends who helped give their all to make the album what it is, can’t wait for you to hear it."
The 48-year-old star - whose music has been streamed more than 50 billion times - has had huge hits with the likes of 'Chandelier', ‘Big Girls Cry’, ‘Alive’, ‘Together’, ‘Dusk ’Til Dawn’ with Zayn, and ‘Cheap Thrills'.
Sia has also co-written tunes for the likes of Miley Cyrus, Rihanna and David Guetta.
