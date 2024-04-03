Adam Sandler pays tribute to late Happy Gilmore co-star Joe Flaherty

Adam Sandler has paid tribute to late comedian Joe Flaherty, who has died aged 82.
The 57-year-old actor appeared alongside Joe in 'Happy Gilmore', and he has remembered the star as a "genius of a comedian" and a "true sweetheart".
He wrote on Instagram: "Oh man. Worshipped Joe growing up. Always had me and my brother laughing. Count Floyd, Guy Caballero. Any move he made. He crushed as border guard in Stripes. Couldn’t be more fun to have him heckle me on the golf course. The nicest guy you could know. Genius of a comedian. And a true sweetheart. Perfect combo. (sic)"
Adam also thanked Joe - who was best known for portraying Harold Weir in teen comedy-drama 'Freaks and Geeks' - for the "greatness" he oozed in his life.
He added: "Much love to his kids and thanks to Joe for all the greatness he gave us all."
In 1996 sports comedy movie 'Happy Gilmore', Joe portrayed Donald, an unruly fan who was hired to heckle Adam's golf player alter-ego Happy Gilmore.
Joe's daughter Gudrun confirmed this week that her father passed away on Monday (01.04.24).
She told Variety: "After a brief illness, he left us yesterday, and since then, I’ve been struggling to come to terms with this immense loss.
"Dad was an extraordinary man, known for his boundless heart and an unwavering passion for movies from the ’40s and ’50s.
"His insights into the golden age of cinema didn’t just shape his professional life; they were also a source of endless fascination for me.
"In these last few months, as he faced his health challenges, we had the precious opportunity to watch many of those classic movies together - moments I will forever hold dear."
