Dakota Fanning to prioritise having children over acting career

Dakota Fanning says having children is "more important" to her than acting.



The 30-year-old actress has a strong desire to start a family and if she had to choose between motherhood and her Hollywood career then she would definitely give up acting to fulfil her dream of having kids - and she's already planning to "set up" her life to facilitate parenthood.



She told Porter magazine: "Being an actor is a huge part of my identity. I don't really know who I am without it. But I also have a desire to set up my life and career so that I always have a choice.



"Having kids is probably more important to me than anything, even being an actor. If somebody said I had to choose, I would choose having kids. I'm one of those people who has always felt that pull."



She went on to insist she doesn't know if she will give up acting to become a full-time mum, but she's trying to make the most of all her "adventures" now.



Dakota added: "I don’t know how I’ll feel when that time in my life comes – and how much I’ll want to work. But, because I don’t have that at the moment, I’m trying to take advantage of the adventures now.



"I'm trying to push myself to keep saying yes to things that make me uncomfortable, to keep going to places for long periods of time that maybe I'm scared to do because - God willing - one day, it won't be as easy."



It comes just weeks after Dakota celebrated turning 30 and her younger sister Elle revealed the actress had been dreaming of the milestone since she was a teenager.



In a post on Instagram, Elle wrote: "Dirty flirty quirky and purdy. My Cody is thirty! The obligatory birthday post is here and it is a particularly special one. "Anyone who knows Dakota knows she has dreamt of turning 30 since she was a teenager ...



"I have always felt safest with you by my side. She is the epitome of what a big sister should be. She’s absolutely nuts ... but will fight for her friends till the bitter end. I love you."