234237
234509
Entertainment  

'SCTV' star, comedian Joe Flaherty dies following illness, daughter says

'SCTV' star Joe Flaherty dies

The Canadian Press - | Story: 479908

Comedian Joe Flaherty, a founding member of the Canadian sketch series "SCTV," has died.

His daughter Gudrun says Flaherty died Monday following a brief illness.

Flaherty, who was born in Pittsburgh, spent seven years at The Second City in Chicago before moving north of the border to help establish the theatre's Toronto outpost.

He went on to star alongside John Candy and Catherine O'Hara in "SCTV," about a fictional TV station known as Second City Television that was stacked with buffoons in front of and behind the cameras.

Flaherty's characters included network boss Guy Caballero and the vampiric TV host Count Floyd.

Flaherty maintained deep ties to Toronto, serving as an artist-in-residence at Humber College.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings

221329


TheTango.net
Tim Allen's co-stars rule out Home Improvement reunion

Tim Allen's co-stars rule out Home Improvement reunion

Showbiz | April 02, 2024

Dog sings a duet

Must Watch | April 02, 2024

Hunting for eggs in inflatable suits

Must Watch | April 02, 2024

Daily Dose- April 2, 2024

Daily Dose | April 02, 2024

Florence Pugh is 'loud and proud'

Showbiz | April 02, 2024


231364
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
233662


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
232059