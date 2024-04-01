Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis 'confirm' Freaky Friday 2

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis have seemingly confirmed their involvement in a second ‘Freaky Friday’ flick.



The actresses appeared in the beloved body-swap film in 2003, and it has long been rumoured that a follow-up movie was in the works. Now, the pair have teased they will be reuniting for second installment in the Disney franchise.



Taking to Instagram, the two posed together while Jamie wrote: “DUH! FFDEUX!”



A following post from the ‘Halloween’ actress showed the two in-action during the 2003 flick, while Jamie simply added a tick emoji to the caption.



Previously, Lindsay had confirmed there had been plans for a second ‘Freaky Friday’, and emphasized she was “excited” to reunite with her co-stars for the movie.



She told People Magazine the flock was “in the process”, adding: “[I'm] just excited to work with Jamie again and see how much further we can take it.



“Because we talk almost every other day in general, so I think we're going to have a lot of fun with this.”



The ‘Irish Wish’ star addressed the rumours on SiriusXM’s ‘Andy Cohen Live’ earlier this month (04.03.24) revealed that “it is in the works”.



However, she emphasized: “I don't want to say too much.”



Jamie also spoke about reuniting with Lindsay on a new ‘Freaky Friday’ movie, and admitted she campaigned for a sequel.



She told the New York Times: “As I went around the world with 'Halloween Ends', people wanted to know if there was going to be another ‘Freaky Friday’.



“Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, 'It feels like there’s a movie to be made.’”



In the same interview, Lindsay said: “Jamie and I are both open to that. So we're leaving it in the hands that be.”



Recently, it was rumoured that Nisha Ganatra will be directing the upcoming movie.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, the creative - who directed several episodes of the Hulu miniseries ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ - will be helming the flick.