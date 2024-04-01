Florence Pugh is 'loud and proud'

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Florence Pugh “couldn’t live any other way” than to be “loud, opinionated and very proud”.



The ‘Dune: Part 2’ actress credits the “really powerful set of women” in her family for giving her confidence in herself and always being happy to speak her mind.



She told Britain’s HELLO! magazine: “I always draw from my mum, from my grand and my sisters, who are unbelievably opinionated. My dad as well.



“I’m definitely someone who kicks up a fuss about stuff sometimes – stuff I maybe shouldn’t.



“There’s no other way I could be other than loud, opinionated and very proud and noisy. I don’t think I could live any other way.”



The ‘Oppenheimer’ star credits her friends for keeping her grounded.



She said: “I’ve had the same core friends since I was a teenager.



“I love that I get to bring them along on this journey and to know that they’ve got me.”



Florence recently reflected on how she was struck by “crippling anxiety” after becoming a household name.



In an interview with Vogue Australia, she explained: "I don’t really think I’m famous famous. I think it changed for me after 'Little Women' and then we went straight into the pandemic and I had crippling anxiety, and I’ve never had any anxiety before.



"I actually didn’t really know what it was. I was like: ‘Isn’t that just nerves?’"



Florence said she realized she had been "running on a low level of anxiety every day".



She added: "That was when I acknowledged a difference in myself. I was like: ‘Oh, this has changed. I know that people now know that I’m here'."