Kate Beckinsale spends Easter in hospital

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Kate Beckinsale remains in hospital.



The 50-year-old actress revealed on Mother's Day (10.03.24) that she had been hospitalised and she still hasn't revealed why.



On Easter Sunday (31.03.23), the 'Love and Friendship' star shared pictures of her rainbow socks in her hospital bed on Instagram and simply captioned the post: “Happy Easter."



The post led to many messages of concern and support from her followers, including pop star Gwen Stefani, who asked: "What's wrong !!!" and added a prayer hands emoji.



Former 'Vampire Diaries' star Alice Evans commented: "I do hope nothing is seriously wrong.



"I know you’ve been through the ringer in the past year. Sending love and positive vibes."



Alongside a collection of photos from her hospital room, Kate - who is the only child of actors Richard Beckinsale and Judy Loe - wrote on Instagram last month: "Happy birthday and UK Mother’s Day this last week to my incredible mother."



Kate also thanked her mum for supporting her through her own ups and downs in life.



In her Instagram post, Kate added: "And [thanks] for looking after our dogs when we can’t and lead us to remember happy things when we can’t. And turn up when we are sick and sit with us . . And send balloons and check in and pull us out of wells with love.



"Thank you for loving us, those who do, and for the amazing, kindest Nick, and especially for my mother’s capacity for joy. It is so inspiring and beautiful. Happy everything mama . Your fight for joy despite also welcoming tears is the experience of watching a warrior up close. I love you x."



In January, she took to social media to announce the passing of Roy Battersby, her stepfather.



Kate wrote on the photo-sharing platform at the time: "It is with great sorrow that the family of film and television director Roy Battersby announce the news of his recent death after a brief period of illness. He passed away peacefully on 10 January 2024, in Los Angeles surrounded by family, aged 87. Funeral will be held in London, details to follow."