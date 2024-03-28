50 Cent’s ex breaks silence after being named as alleged sex worker in $30m Diddy sex assault suit

50 Cent’s ex-girlfriend Daphne Joy has thanked God for “his love” after being named as an alleged sex worker in a $30 million sexual assault lawsuit against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.
OnlyFans model Daphne, 37, dated 48-year-old rapper 50 – born Curtis Jackson III – from 2011 to 2012 and they split shortly after their now-12-year-old son Sire’s birth.
It’s been reported 50 is now planning to launch a bid for solo custody of the boy after music producer Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones accused Daphne of being a sex worker involved in Combs’ alleged sex-trafficking ring in his lawsuit against the rapper.
Daphne has since posted a clip of herself hiking online, with the caption: “Thank you God for your love.”
Rodney claimed in his bombshell suit, which he filed in February and again this week with amendments, that Combs, 54, had “bragged about” paying a “monthly stipend” to three women for sex work, including Daphne.
50 has been mercilessly mocking Combs’ multiple sex assault lawsuits online, and took to social media on Wednesday (27.03.24) after learning his ex had been named in Rodney’s lawsuit.
He captioned a picture on Instagram of him smoking a cigar: “I didn’t know you was a sex worker, you little sex worker. LOL. Yo this (mess) is a movie.”
50 also posted a screenshot of a news report about the hidden cameras Combs allegedly used to film unsuspecting guests at his “freak-off parties” – and captioned it: “This is gonna be so good, what you want to bet I’m a get these tapes. I’ll pay top dollar for them, you been over there? I don’t go to puffy parties.”
Rodney worked with Combs on his latest album, and is suing the music mogul for allegedly sexually assaulting him.
The documents also claimed the rapper-turned-entrepreneur used a man named Brendan Paul as his drug mule.
Paul was arrested earlier this week as federal agents raided the former Ciroc owner’s homes.
Shawn Holley – Combs’ attorney at the time Rodney’s lawsuit was filed – has branded the producer a “liar”.
He said: “We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies. Our attempts to share this proof with Mr Jones’ attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, have been ignored, as Mr Blackburn refuses to return our calls.
“We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them.”
50 Cent’s ex breaks silence after being named as alleged sex worker in $30m Diddy sex assault suit
50 Cent’s ex breaks silence
50 Cent’s ex-girlfriend Daphne Joy has thanked God for “his love” after being named as an alleged sex worker in a $30 million sexual assault lawsuit against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.
More Entertainment News
Movie Listings
- Jason Biggs confesses liesEntertainment - 6:33 pm
- 'Godzilla x Kong,' reviewedEntertainment - 6:33 pm
- 'The genius of Beyoncé'Entertainment - 6:32 pm
- Kim at centre of lawsuitEntertainment - 6:31 pm
- 50 Cent’s ex breaks silenceEntertainment - 6:31 pm
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- New Vintage Theatre
- Theatre Kelowna Society
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]