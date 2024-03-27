Queen Camilla: Catherine, Princess of Wales is 'thrilled' by support

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Queen Camilla has revealed Catherine, Princess of Wales is "thrilled" by the support she has received since announcing she is undergoing treatment for cancer.



The 42-year-old royal announced in a video released on Friday (22.03.24) that she was undergoing chemotherapy after the disease was detected following her major abdominal surgery in January, and during an official visit to Shrewsbury Farmers' Market on Wednesday (27.03.24), the queen promised to "carefully" pass on some cards made for the princess by young well-wishers.



Speaking to Harriet, 10, and Lois, six, the queen said: “I know that Catherine is thrilled by all the kind wishes and support.”



Camilla promised the girls she would pass on the messages after Harriet apologised their hand-drawn creations had got "a bit creased" in the wind.



She said: “I’ll take them carefully and will make sure she knows they’re coming."



The girls' mother, Lucy Waterston, admitted she hadn't expected the queen to even see the cards.



She told the Daily Telegraph newspaper: “She said she certainly will send her love.”



The children had caught the eye of Camilla with their colourful messages, one of which read: ""Send our love to Kate, hi, Camilla."



Harriet said: “We heard the news and I wanted to hold the poster up to show my love to Kate.”



Camilla's husband, King Charles, is also being treated for cancer and the queen thanked a well-wisher who wanted to send their "best wishes to His Majesty".



She also thanked another woman who said she was thinking of her during a difficult time for the family.



After Camilla left, Joanne Morris, 65, said: “She’s got a lot on and it’s a big thing – you think it’s an easy job but it must be very very tiring.”



Catherine - who has Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Prince Louis with husband Prince William - has been absent from public duties since January and announced on Friday evening that she is receiving cancer treatment.



She said: "I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery. It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. But I've had a fantastic medical team who've taken great care of me for which I'm so grateful.



"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. And at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous.



"The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.



"This of course, came as a huge shock. And Wiliam and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.



"As you can imagine, this has taken time, it has taken me time to recover for major surgery in order to start my treatment."