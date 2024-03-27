232483
Lea Michele reveals she's pregnant

Lea Michele is pregnant

BANG Showbiz

Lea Michele is pregnant.

The 37-year-old actress has taken to social media to announce that she's expecting her second child with her husband Zandy Reich, and to share a photo of her growing baby bump.

Alongside a series of images of Lea cradling her bump, the actress wrote on Instagram: "Mommy, Daddy and Ever are overjoyed. [heart emoji] (sic)"

The brunette beauty and her husband already have a three-year-old son together called Ever Leo.

And Lea - who tied the knot in 2019 - previously admitted that motherhood has changed her entire outlook on life, explaining that she's become less career-focused since she gave birth to her baby boy.

The Hollywood star confessed to previously having lots of "blind spots" because she was so career-minded in her outlook.

During an appearance on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', Lea explained: "It was all about my career. I've been so career-focused my entire life, I think to a fault.

"I think I have this sense of drive that created a lot of blind spots for me in my life."

Lea also believes that motherhood has "softened" her.

The actress - who is best known for playing Rachel Berry in 'Glee' - told 'Extra': "I feel like it definitely has softened me a lot and I probably could have used a little softening, and he really is just the thing that has changed me the most and I'm so grateful."

Lea actually experienced an "intense pregnancy" that featured "a lot of complications".

However, she has ultimately relished the challenge of parenthood.

She said: "In the midst of the pandemic, I was sort of in and out of hospitals and stuff like that, which added an extra layer of stress and anxiety.

"Once my son was born, having that private, special time with him..."

231274